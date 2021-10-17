Strictly’s Greg Wise says Robert Webb is “heroic” for pulling out of the competition

Strictly Come Dancing’s Greg Wise has spoken about Robert Webb’s shock exit from the competition earlier this week, calling the Peep Show star “heroic” for pulling out of the show.

The comedian announced on Wednesday that he’d decided to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing after experiencing symptoms related to his open heart surgery that took place two years ago, adding: “Although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.”

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Sense and Sensibility star and Strictly contestant Greg Wise called Webb “heroic” for calling it quits.

“I mean, it’s horrible every week anyway now because someone has to leave the show even if they’re healthy.

“I said to Robert that he was doubly heroic because he took this on heroically and then said, ‘I have to stop now,’ heroically. It took a lot of courage for him to be able to say, ‘You know what, my body is just now calling time on all of this.'”

Wise went on to speak about Ugo Monye, who sat out yesterday’s show after suffering with a back injury, saying: “Lovely big Ug – he was a top of his game contact sportsman so of course he’s going to be bringing a lot of old stuff with him.

“Again, major heroism undertaking something like this because as he said, ‘My whole life has been about keeping it contained, keeping it centered, and now I’ve got to be large and wide and hippy,’ using whole other muscles. Like Adam [Peaty]!

“Adam is normally that way,” Wise said, placing his hand horizontally before moving it vertically to say: “And now he’s this way so people are going to feel it, they’re going to get injured and they’re going to pull things that they never even knew they had. I never knew I had a sub pectoralis minor until last week – there you go.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One.