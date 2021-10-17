Strictly’s Greg Wise explains why his wife Emma Thompson won’t sign up for next year

Strictly Come Dancing fans have loved watching The Crown‘s Greg Wise shake his stuff alongside pro Karen Hauer over the past few weeks – however, if you’re hoping that his wife, star of stage and screen Emma Thompson, might follow in his footsteps and take part next year, then we have some bad news for you.

Wise, who became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this evening, has said that Cruella star Thompson is “categorically” uninterested in signing up for the 2022 show after watching him take part.

When asked whether Emma Thompson was tempted to compete in Strictly Come Dancing after stopping by to watch him in rehearsals, Wise told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “I can categorically say no.”

“No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really,” he added. “I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special.”

The actor, who starred alongside Thompson in 1995’s Sense and Sensibility, went on to say that the experience was often more nerve-wracking for friends and family watching in the audience.

“As I say to any of the chums who come along, it’s harder for them than it is for me because they have that anxiety. They have performance anxiety but there’s nothing they can do about it. It’s a really hard thing to do if your partner or child or parent or whoever is out there doing it, it’s terribly anxious-making.”

The remaining 11 Strictly contestants will return to the dance floor next weekend for their Week Four performances, however Robert Webb’s journey on the show came to an end a few days ago after the comedian pulled out due to ill health.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One.