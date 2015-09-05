Helen George

There are many reasons why I think Call the Midwife star Helen George is headed for Strictly greatness. She has the poise of a dancer – she's done a spot of it before during her musical theatre training – and her fellow contestants are already singing her praises.

She also ran the London Marathon earlier this year, which means she's certainly got what it takes to persevere through the professionals' rigorous training sessions and deliver some impressive results.

And, as far as I'm concerned, if she can boogie around a nun's bedroom while sipping Babycham, she can lift that glitterball trophy. Easy peasy.

Peter Andre

Andre is already the bookies' favourite – and I reckon for good reason. The man who brought us the joy that is Mysterious Girl is the perfect match for telly's sparkliest and shiniest show. How this pairing hasn't happened before is beyond me.

He's already been dubbed 'snake hips' by his fellow contestants and I'm far from surprised (again, see Mysterious Girl.) He says he's reluctant to whip his top off to secure the female vote, but it would be Insania if he doesn't do well.

Georgia May Foote

Former Corrie star Georgia will be swapping the cobbles for the dance floor and putting her best foot(e... geddit?) forward this autumn and I think she's bound to do well.

She's tough, fit, energetic and soap stars tend to have a lot of fans willing to pick up the phone and vote for them. Plus, you never know, being a Sexiest Soap Star nominee, just might help. Maybe.

A surname like Foote has got to be a good omen, right?

Ainsley Harriott

As lifestyle guru Gok Wan says, it's all about the confidence. And Ainsley Harriott's sure got that covered.

The former Ready Steady Cook star told us he already rates his skills a 7 out of 10, thanks to the hours he put in throwing shapes in clubs in his youth. Whether his ability matches up with his moves is another thing, but if he believes in himself, he's half-way there.

Plus we have seen him shake his hips in the kitchen before and we can confirm he's got rhythm, bags of enthusiasm and zero self doubt (a Strictly must).

Carol Kirkwood

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter might think she's a "cart horse" who is bound to be knocked out in week one, but I suspect that won't be the case. I reckon the super smiley, eternally happy TV personality has more potential than she gives herself credit for.

The live shows won't faze her – she's always in front of a rolling camera. Yes, she spends a lot of her time stood still on the spot during weather broadcasts, so we can't say much about her footwork, but with all those cold fronts and scattered showers, she's got her graceful arm movements perfected.

And as another person who never learned her left from her right, I'm rooting for her!

Strictly Come Dancing: Launch Show is on Saturday 5th September at 7:15pm on BBC1

