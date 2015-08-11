"I do like the idea, especially when I'm gliding around the kitchen," he said.

And now we know what he's talking about. If he can dance like this – while squeezing lemons – we reckon the rest of this year's contestants will already be shaking in their rhinestone-studded boots...

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn on BBC1

More like this

See which other celebrities are rumoured for this year's Strictly Come Dancing series

Advertisement

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.