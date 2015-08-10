Second Strictly celebrity will be announced on Tuesday's The One Show
Former Strictly contestants Alex Jones and Matt Baker will announce who’s following Jeremy Vine onto the dance floor during Tuesday night's show
The second Strictly Come Dancing celebrity will be announced on tomorrow night’s The One Show, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
While three celebrity contestants were unveiled on The One Show last year, a source close to the show confirmed that only one person is to be added to the line-up tomorrow.
The One Show is of course a fitting home for a Strictly announcement given both of its presenters, Alex Jones and Matt Baker, have taken part. The newbies will be bound to want some advice from those who’ve faced the judges… and those tight outfits.
It follows news that Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine has signed up to the show, which was confirmed on Chris Evans’s Breakfast Show this morning.
During Vine’s reveal this morning, he admitted he had to sport a cardboard box with a question mark on it, so look out for any of those around BBC's Broadcasting House tomorrow evening…
As for who it’ll be, rumours continue to be whispered about pop star Peter Andre, weather reporter Carol Kirkwood and Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon.
Catch The One Show tomorrow from 7:00pm on BBC1