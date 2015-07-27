Young, Free and Single: Live will follow the lives, loves and cringe-worthy first dates of six singletons sharing a flat in East London while they search for 'The One'. Throughout the week they'll each go on one date, with every awkward pause, first kiss and follow-up text being recorded on camera.

Loved-up Jones, who recently married model Phylicia Jackson, will then watch the dates back live with the viewers at home, commentating and scrutinising the matches, as well as offering advice on what the daters should do next.

Viewers will also get a chance to have their say – and offer themselves up as potential new love interests.

"The first thing you ask when you meet a new couple is 'How did you meet?' because it’s fascinating," said Jones. "So with this show, if we can actually show a genuine meeting of two people who go on to be together beyond that, I think that’s definitely worth watching. I’m fascinated by it, I can’t wait."

Phil Harris, head of reality and factual entertainment and executive producer for Lime Pictures, added: "We can’t wait for Steve to scrutinize our singles and their cringe worthy dates. He’s turning dating into a live spectator sport and hopefully some of them will score..."



Young, Free and Single: Live will air on E4