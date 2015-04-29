This series of First Dates has been a glorious showcase of just how diverse, fascinating and downright eccentric Britain really is. From firework display co-ordinators to Doctor Who obsessives, former porn-stars to judo champions, we've seen it all over the past nine weeks.

Above all, Channel 4's fixed-rig reality offering has shown that people are looking for all sorts of qualities in a partner. And we mean all sorts of qualities. If you look like Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo, like exposing your ankles, are a Disney fan or like having sex round the back of Homebase, there's someone out there waiting for you to give them a call.