What Britain really wants in a romantic partner according to First Dates
Series three of the Channel 4 has proven that there's no "normal" when it comes to looking for romance...
This series of First Dates has been a glorious showcase of just how diverse, fascinating and downright eccentric Britain really is. From firework display co-ordinators to Doctor Who obsessives, former porn-stars to judo champions, we've seen it all over the past nine weeks.
Above all, Channel 4's fixed-rig reality offering has shown that people are looking for all sorts of qualities in a partner. And we mean all sorts of qualities. If you look like Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo, like exposing your ankles, are a Disney fan or like having sex round the back of Homebase, there's someone out there waiting for you to give them a call.
So as the third series of First Dates comes to an end, here's what we've learnt Britain really, truly wants in a romantic partner...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/what-britains-romantics-are-looking-for-according-to-first-dates' /]