Now Netflix has decided to take Squid Game to the next level of strangeness by turning a drama about a game show into a reality show itself. Made by Studio Lambert, the company that makes Gogglebox, Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 real people playing Squid Game for fun.

No one dies, you will be relieved to hear. Although when we say fun, that’s a relative term, because $4.56 million is on the line for the winner. The jeopardy in that sense is very real.

In the new issue of Radio Times magazine, Mark Lawson, who was given a rare preview of the show, talks to the makers of Squid Game: The Challenge and explores some of the problems they faced. As the man behind the programme, Stephen Lambert, says, “To have a hugely successful drama that includes a game that could be played for real gave an almost unique opportunity for crossover. Although it throws up a lot of problems to play it for real.”

Find out how Lambert resolved those difficulties in our feature in the latest Radio Times. Has Netflix broken the fourth wall or jumped the shark? Tune in on 22nd November and you can decide.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix on 22nd November.

