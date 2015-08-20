Sir Cliff Richard, Sir Tom Jones and Paul O'Grady attend Cilla Black's funeral
As the service commemorating the TV star takes place in Liverpool, friends, family and fans turn out to say goodbye
Published: Thursday, 20 August 2015 at 0:00 pm
Friends and family of Cilla Black have gathered at St Mary's church in Woolton, Liverpool to pay their respects to the TV presenter and singer who died on 1st August.
The funeral service includes Sir Cliff Richard delivering the opening words and performing the song Faithful One, while TV stars Paul O'Grady, Jimmy Tarbuck and Christopher Biggins give readings along with Cilla's sons Robert and Ben.
Tom Jones, Carol Vordeman and Les Dennis have also turned out to say goodbye to the late star in her hometown where fans have lined the streets with signs and flowers.
Read more:
Cilla Black in her own words
Cilla Black's Radio Times covers
