Friends and family of Cilla Black have gathered at St Mary's church in Woolton, Liverpool to pay their respects to the TV presenter and singer who died on 1st August.

The funeral service includes Sir Cliff Richard delivering the opening words and performing the song Faithful One, while TV stars Paul O'Grady, Jimmy Tarbuck and Christopher Biggins give readings along with Cilla's sons Robert and Ben.

Tom Jones, Carol Vordeman and Les Dennis have also turned out to say goodbye to the late star in her hometown where fans have lined the streets with signs and flowers.

