The coroner said the former Blind Date and Surprise Surprise host would not have suffered.

Cilla's three sons, Robert, Ben and Jack have released a statement: “We are devastated by the sad loss of our mother, but have been deeply touched by all the kind messages of support from her friends, fans, the public and media. We would like to thank everyone, especially the people of Liverpool. The tributes and condolences have really helped us through these difficult times.

"The Spanish authorities have now told us we are able to bring Mum home, which we hope to do as quickly as possible. We would also like to thank all those involved for their assistance with this matter. We respectfully request for our continued privacy to grieve.”

The Spanish police announced the former Blind Date host and pop singer had died of natural causes on Sunday.

Last year Radio Times talked to the Cilla about life, death, love and her biopic starring Sheridan Smith: Cilla Black in her own words