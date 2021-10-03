SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Billy says injuries are “part and parcel” of the course

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is set to come to an end on Sunday, 3rd October, with viewers finding out which of the final recruits in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win 2021 line-up has passed the selection process.

Advertisement

Throughout the series, we’ve seen some of the contestants have to withdraw due to injuries, however, Mark “Billy” Billingham, who is one of the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors, tells us this is simply “part and parcel” of the Channel 4 show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Billy said: “It’s part and parcel. You know you can literally step off the back of a vehicle and twist your ankle – I’ve seen that on SAS selection. It’s just the luck of the draw. Everything you do, especially something like this where you’re being pushed physically, mentally and it’s very much demanding, there’s always an element of luck.”

Billy admitted he’s experienced injuries himself during training, saying: “When I do this selection, when it came to the very last march, which is the longest march you’ll ever do in your life with the most amount of weight, my right knee was the size of my waist, but I just was at a point where I thought, ‘I’m not giving up now’ and I just went for it and did it.”

He added: “We do as much mitigation as we can to keep it as safe as possible, but you can wrap people in cotton wool and they’ll still fall over. It’s just the luck of the draw and unfortunately some people do get injured.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

So far in the series, five celebrities have had to bow out of the show, as a result of hurting themselves during the course.

Ulrika Jonsson was forced to pull out after being treated for hypothermia, and Saira Khan left in episode three after breaking her ankle during a mud wrestle with Ulrika.

Similarly, Jake Quickenden sustained an injury to a pectoral muscle during one of the extreme challenges and had to leave the show, and Shanaze Reade broke her shoulder.

Most recently, former Premier League footballer Kieron Dyer collapsed on the show after a cracked rib ruptured his lung.

Advertisement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins concludes Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.