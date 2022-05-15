Back in April, 20 contestants joined the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up , as they prepared for some of the toughest challenges of their life.

After six weeks of being put through their paces by the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors , series 7 of SAS: Who Dares Wins came to an end on Channel 4, with two recruits successfully passing the selection process.

The new series saw Rudy Reyes take over from Ant Middleton as Chief Instructor, and Navy Seal Remi Adeleke joined the Directing Staff.

On tonight's episode (Sunday, 15th May), Reyes revealed the two contestants who had passed the selection process.

Speaking to the final four recruits, he said: "One straight line in front of me now. Stand tall, stand proud. What you need to pass this course is strength, grit, resilience and the spirit to drive on. You've all excelled. These men behind me and myself, we've thought, 'Who of you right now could fall in with us on an operation and win the day?'"

Paige Zima, contestant number 8 in SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Channel 4

Speaking specifically to recruit number 8, aka Paige Zima, and recruit number 18, also known as Shylla Duhaney, he said: "Number eight-step forward. 18, step forward. Number eight, number 18, congratulations you've passed this course! Great job! All of you."

Reyes then embraced the two champs as he praised them for their hard work.

"When I eventually passed selection, it proved to me that I could do absolutely anything as long as I put my mind to it and that's something that I take with me till this day," Remi told the camera.

Shylla Duhaney on SAS: Who Dares Wins Channel 4

"From the beginning, you may look at a recruit and on the surface, they seem to not possess the attributes of leadership and strength. It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog! it all comes down to an undying passion to be the best," Rudy added.

Asked what it was like to pass the selection, Paige said after filming: "It still hasn't processed. I can't believe it. I literally feel amazing for it. After every task you felt a sense of achievement and that you'd developed more than ever before."

Shylla added: "I don't really think I can put it into words just yet. It hasn't sunk in, but I feel quite proud and it's amazing that I got this far. I got to the end - the very end - and I didn't think I'd get that far!'

