... But I'm so excited to see the new line up and wanna wish them all the luck in the world ?... Can't wait to watch them in action! — Sarah-Jane Crawford (@DJSarahJane) May 11, 2015

Her announcement comes just a day after Simon Cowell appeared to reveal Louis Walsh's exit, although show sources insist nothing has been confirmed yet. Not that that's stopped us all from wondering who'll replace him. Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw's name entered the mix, but show insiders have revealed that while he's a name that's been discussed, the idea may not be pursued.

Judges aside, who will step up to host the spin-off show? A show insider tells RadioTimes.com that it's still "early days", with a name not expected to follow straight away. But when SJ joined she told RadioTimes.com she would have liked to work alongside former contestant – and now Big Brother co-host – Rylan Clark. Perhaps he's waiting by the phone?

Or could this be the move that One Direction star Louis Tomlinson will make? His name has been mentioned as a potential new judge. But maybe Tomlinson will make like Olly Murs, who hopped from contestant to Xtra Factor co-host to guest judge all the way to joining as one of the show's main hosts this year. Or maybe this is where Louis Walsh is going..?

Preliminary auditions have already begun, so it won't be long before the new panel, and indeed the new Xtra Factor host, is revealed.

