Sinitta's long been a fixture of the show – always by Mr Cowell's side as a guest judge during the Judges' Houses. (The best gig if you ask me: sun, sea, holiday...)

While she doesn't seem to think there'll be any changes to the panel this year, perhaps it should be her turn. In the past I've moaned that changes on the X Factor often mean someone from within the show's own pool of talent simply shifting to a different position – Olly and Caroline, the return of Cheryl, Mel B moving from the Australian panel – but actually, there's plenty to be said for Sinitta making the main panel. Firstly the outfits...

Advertisement

[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/8-reasons-sinitta-would-actually-be-a-great-x-factor-judge' /]