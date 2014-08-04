“I feel like every single year [before Matt and Olly] there’s not been a co-host – like Fearne [Cotton] and Holly [Willoughby] and Ben Shephard all didn’t [have one] – so maybe it’s just returned to the original format.

“I’m kind of used to doing things on my own. However, if suddenly there was a co-host dropped on me, then I’d roll with that as well,” Crawford tells us on the red carpet at the London auditions.

And if she was to be partnered with another presenter, Crawford is backing former X Factor contestant and current Big Brother co-host, Rylan Clark.

“Rylan would be fun because he’s an ex-contestant and he’s hilarious and I genuinely get on really well with him.”

We’d love to see his reaction to getting the job, especially after Crawford admits her celebration involved skipping a protein shake purchase in the gym and risking her blow dry getting a drenching…

