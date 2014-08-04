X Factor: “Rylan would be fun” as Xtra factor co-host says Sarah-Jane Crawford
Having the former contestant on the spin-off show would be “hilarious” says the new face of Xtra Factor, who was in the gym when she found out about her new job
Brand new Xtra Factor host Sarah-Jane Crawford is currently flying solo on the ITV2 spin-off show as this year's X Factor reaches the arena auditions.
Comedian Matt Richardson and former contestant Olly Murs have held the fort alongside Caroline Flack over the past few years, grilling contestants and judges alike. But Crawford, often to be found presenting Radio 1 Xtra, is ready to go it alone.
“I feel like every single year [before Matt and Olly] there’s not been a co-host – like Fearne [Cotton] and Holly [Willoughby] and Ben Shephard all didn’t [have one] – so maybe it’s just returned to the original format.
“I’m kind of used to doing things on my own. However, if suddenly there was a co-host dropped on me, then I’d roll with that as well,” Crawford tells us on the red carpet at the London auditions.
And if she was to be partnered with another presenter, Crawford is backing former X Factor contestant and current Big Brother co-host, Rylan Clark.
More like this
“Rylan would be fun because he’s an ex-contestant and he’s hilarious and I genuinely get on really well with him.”
We’d love to see his reaction to getting the job, especially after Crawford admits her celebration involved skipping a protein shake purchase in the gym and risking her blow dry getting a drenching…
Check it out here: