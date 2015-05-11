Walsh, as ever, has been pretty frank about his time on the show being up. A show insider tells us – regardless of Cowell's tweet – that he “hasn’t officially gone” but "it’s 95% certain that he’s going".

The source added: “It’s very unlikely that he’ll do this series, but until we’ve got the panel lined-up, who knows what could happen. Louis has been great for the series, but we’re looking at refreshing every aspect of it and that includes the panel.”

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw’s name has joined the growing list of rumoured new faces. “I think he’s been discussed, but I don’t know how much it’s going to be pursued,” the show insider says. “It might be; it might not be.”

Ria Ora won't be joining the X Factor judging panel this year