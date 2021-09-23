Drag Race UK’s Veronica Green reveals her “advantage” over other queens

The competition is on as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns for a third series, with 12 new queens ready to show off their charisma, nerve, unique style and talent.

One of those queens is Veronica Green, who returns to the show after having to pull out from series two when she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

During an interview with press including RadioTimes.com, Veronica revealed the “advantage” she has over the other Drag Race UK contestants.

Speaking of her return, she said: “I think it’s great to be back. The fact that I get another opportunity to show myself is doing wonders for me, because of the circumstances that I was removed from the show, and I just felt like I had more to give and my time wasn’t over, so having the opportunity to go back again, I couldn’t say no to it.”

Asked whether she has an advantage over the other contestants as a returning queen, she admitted: “I guess I did have an advantage in certain ways, because I know how it works, and I just know how to play the game as it were.”

While Green was more familiar to the format of the show, there were some downsides to her return.

“The disadvantages that I had was that I come from a very poor working class family that doesn’t have very much money and a huge disadvantage was having to pay for two seasons’ worth of looks – hair, make up – in less than a year,” she explained.

“I am the first queen to do two seasons in a single year, and I don’t think that’s been taken too much notice of. I think people expect a massive glow up as if I’ve been away for an entire year, but the reality is that season three was filming while series two was still on the air, so you know I’ve had disadvantages just as much as advantages. It just depends which way you look at it!”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 starts on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday 23rd September at 7pm.