In the show, the couples will compete to form relationships, and those deemed the most compatible will get to play matchmaker by breaking up other couples and inviting new singles into the villa.

But as ever, only one couple can be crowned the ultimate Perfect Match.

The new season kicked off on Friday 7th June, but there are plenty more episodes to go before a couple can be named the Perfect Match!

Read on for all you need to know about when the next episodes are on Netflix.

How many episodes are in Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix?

There are 10 episodes in total in Perfect Match season 2.

Read on to find out when you can get your fix of even more of the reality show.

When are the next episodes of Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix?

The cast of Perfect Match season 2. Netflix

Season 2 of Perfect Match is being released in three separate batches, with episodes airing every Friday.

Below is a list of all the release dates for Perfect Match season 2:

Episodes 1-6 - Friday 7th June (out now)

Episodes 7-9 - Friday 14th June

Episode 10 (finale) - Friday 21st June

Perfect Match season 2 trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Perfect Match season 2 a couple of weeks before the first episodes aired, giving viewers an insight into what they can expect.

Below the trailer, Netflix wrote: "In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix's unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges.

"Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their cast mates - setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match."

You can watch the full trailer below.

Perfect Match is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

