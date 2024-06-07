Perfect Match season 2 cast: Full line-up of confirmed contestants
Meet the cast of Perfect Match season 2 who are ready to try and find love once more.
Perfect Match returns for its second season on Friday 7th June. The Netflix reality series sees contestants from the streaming platforms other love-finding programmes such as Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle try again.
The rules of Perfect Match mean couples have to compete in what are called "compatibility challenges". The duo who come out on top then get the chance to play Cupid and bring in one or two newbies to the villa to spice things up.
This all happens under the watchful eye of the show's host Nick Lachey before the remaining couples decide who is the most compatible and they are crowned winner.
But before it begins, what can we expect from those hoping to find love a second time? Read on to find out more about the cast of Perfect Match season 2.
Perfect Match: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for Season 2
A full list of those confirmed for the second season of Perfect Match on Netflix is below.
- Jessica Vestal
- Izzy Zapata
- Nigel Jones
- Tolú Ekundare
- Bryton Constantin
- Alara Taneri
- Dom Gabriel
- Brittan Byrd
- Chris Hahn
- Micah Lussier
- Jake Cunningham
- Holly Scarfone
- Kaz Biship
- Christine Obanor
- Harry Jowsey
- Melinda Melrose
- Justin Assada
- Trevor Sova
- Elys Hutchinson
- Stevan Ditter
- Xanthi Perdikomatis
- Dominique Defoe
Read on for key facts about the cast of Perfect Match season 2
Jessica Vestal
Age: 29
Instagram: @jess.ves
Job: Executive Assistant
From: Rockville, Illinois
Original TV series: Love Is Blind
Jessica was most recently on our screens in the latest season of Love Is Blind and found herself in the middle of a love triangle, unbeknownst to her whilst in the pods.
Now, she is hasn't been more focused on finding a soulmate who can commit and make her laugh.
Izzy Zapata
Age: 32
Instagram: @izzyzapata_
Job: Sales Associate
From: Corpus Christi, Texas
Original TV series: Love Is Blind
Izzy is another Love Is Blind alum stepping into the world of Perfect Match after being told "no" at the altar.
He is looking to keep his eye on the prize and form a couple that will "stand the test of time".
Nigel Jones
Age: 30
Instagram: @nigeleuro_
Job: Model, entrepreneur and personal trainer
From: New Jersey
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Known from Too Hot to Handle season 4, Nigel wants to leave the Perfect Match villa with a woman who can match his personality and sense of humour.
Tolú Ekundare
Age: 26
Instagram: @toluekundare
Job: Marketing manager and model
From: Houston, Texas
Original TV series: The Trust
After winning The Trust: A Game of Greed, Tolú is hoping to find someone tall, dark and handsome who appreciates her fun-loving energy.
Bryton Constantin
Age: 23
Instagram: @brytonconstantin
Job: TV personality
From: South Carolina
Original TV series: Squid Game: The Challenge
It's been mere months since Bryton was last on our screens after emerging as a fan favourite on Squid Game: The Challenge. Now, Bryan is looking for his perfect match and is assured he'll remain faithful to her.
Alara Taneri
Age: 24
Instagram: @alarataneri
Job: Fashion designer
From: Wales
Original TV series: Dated & Related
While not being able to find her match on Dated & Related, Alara is hoping she'll attract someone in the Perfect Match villa.
Dom Gabriel
Age: 31
Instagram: @dontcalldom
Job: Singer-songwriter
Original TV series: The Mole and Perfect Match season 1
Despite having won Perfect Match season 1, Dom is looking for the real deal once again.
Brittan Byrd
Age: 23
Instagram: @brittan_byrd
Job: Model
From: Hawaii
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Brittan is entering the Too Hot to Handle villa with plans to let her adventurous spirit run free.
Chris Hahn
Age: 28
Instagram: @chrishahnofficial
Job: Model
From: New Jersey
Original TV series: Dated & Related
Chris will be without his wingman cousin this time round and will be making waves in the villa.
Micah Lussier
Age: 28
Instagram: @micah.lussier
Job: Influencer
From: Seattle
Original TV series: Love Is Blind
Micah didn't have the easiest time on Love Is Blind when Paul chose to not go through with the wedding, but she is hoping her luck will change on Perfect Match.
Jake Cunningham
Age: Unclear
Instagram: @itsjakecunningham
Job: Public figure
From: Houston
Original TV series: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Jake is hoping to find someone who loves dogs and checks all of his boxes in the Perfect Match villa.
Holly Scarfone
Age: 25
Instagram: @hollyscarfone
Job: Model
From: Colorado
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Self-described "wild child", Holly plans to leave Perfect Match with a fiancé and a dream wedding in the future.
Kaz Bishop
Age: 31
Instagram: @kazbishop_
Job: Model
From: Essex
Original TV series: Dated & Related
Despite winning Dated & Related, Kaz is back looking for a partner who he can spend the rest of his life with.
Christine Obanor
Age: 27
Instagram: @christineobanor
Job: Model
From: Texas
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Christine plans to stay true to herself and catch everyone off guard as she takes home the prize.
Harry Jowsey
Age: 27
Instagram: @harryjowsey
Job: TV personality
From: Australia
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Harry Jowsey is back looking for love once more and is focused on finding a wife.
Melinda Melrose
Age: 31
Instagram: @melinda_melrose
Job: TV presenter and personality
From: New York
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Melinda is looking for a genuine connection after only gaining attention from "clout chasers" following her career.
Justin Assada
Age: 30
Instagram: @justinassada
Job: Public figure
From: California
Original TV series: Surviving Paradise
Justin is entering the villa with an open heart and mind to find someone compatible.
Trevor Sova
Age: 31
Instagram: N/A
Job: Unclear
From: North Carolina
Original TV series: Love Is Blind
After his stint on Love Is Blind, Trevor is looking for a fresh start and has a brand new mindset as he welcomes a new chapter of his life.
Elys Hutchinson
Age: 24
Instagram: @elys_hutchinson
Job: Business owner
From: Switzerland
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Elys will stop at nothing to come out on top of the competition, even if it means she gets hurt in the process.
Stevan Ditter
Age: 29
Instagram: @stevanditter
Job: Model and DJ
From: California
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Stevan is hoping a career-driven woman with a sense of humour will catch his attention in the villa.
Xanthi Perdikomatis
Age: 25
Instagram: @xanthijoanna
Job: Model
From: Boston
Original TV series: The Circle
Xanthi is hoping to form an authentic connection with a guy who can sweep her off her feet.
Dominique Defoe
Age: 24
Instagram: @dominiquedefoe
Job: Writer
From: Colorado
Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle
Since her time on Too Hot to Handle, Dominique has been exploring her sexuality and is open to matching with anyone in the villa.
