This all happens under the watchful eye of the show's host Nick Lachey before the remaining couples decide who is the most compatible and they are crowned winner.

But before it begins, what can we expect from those hoping to find love a second time? Read on to find out more about the cast of Perfect Match season 2.

Perfect Match: Full line-up of confirmed contestants for Season 2

A full list of those confirmed for the second season of Perfect Match on Netflix is below.

Jessica Vestal

Izzy Zapata

Nigel Jones

Tolú Ekundare

Bryton Constantin

Alara Taneri

Dom Gabriel

Brittan Byrd

Chris Hahn

Micah Lussier

Jake Cunningham

Holly Scarfone

Kaz Biship

Christine Obanor

Harry Jowsey

Melinda Melrose

Justin Assada

Trevor Sova

Elys Hutchinson

Stevan Ditter

Xanthi Perdikomatis

Dominique Defoe

Read on for key facts about the cast of Perfect Match season 2

Jessica Vestal

Jessica Vestal for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 29

Instagram: @jess.ves

Job: Executive Assistant

From: Rockville, Illinois

Original TV series: Love Is Blind

Jessica was most recently on our screens in the latest season of Love Is Blind and found herself in the middle of a love triangle, unbeknownst to her whilst in the pods.

Now, she is hasn't been more focused on finding a soulmate who can commit and make her laugh.

Izzy Zapata

Izzy Zapata for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 32

Instagram: @izzyzapata_

Job: Sales Associate

From: Corpus Christi, Texas

Original TV series: Love Is Blind

Izzy is another Love Is Blind alum stepping into the world of Perfect Match after being told "no" at the altar.

He is looking to keep his eye on the prize and form a couple that will "stand the test of time".

Nigel Jones

Nigel Jones for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @nigeleuro_

Job: Model, entrepreneur and personal trainer

From: New Jersey

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Known from Too Hot to Handle season 4, Nigel wants to leave the Perfect Match villa with a woman who can match his personality and sense of humour.

Tolú Ekundare

Tolú Ekundare for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @toluekundare

Job: Marketing manager and model

From: Houston, Texas

Original TV series: The Trust

After winning The Trust: A Game of Greed, Tolú is hoping to find someone tall, dark and handsome who appreciates her fun-loving energy.

Bryton Constantin

Bryton Constantin for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 23

Instagram: @brytonconstantin

Job: TV personality

From: South Carolina

Original TV series: Squid Game: The Challenge

It's been mere months since Bryton was last on our screens after emerging as a fan favourite on Squid Game: The Challenge. Now, Bryan is looking for his perfect match and is assured he'll remain faithful to her.

Alara Taneri

Alara Taneri for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 24

Instagram: @alarataneri

Job: Fashion designer

From: Wales

Original TV series: Dated & Related

While not being able to find her match on Dated & Related, Alara is hoping she'll attract someone in the Perfect Match villa.

Dom Gabriel

Dom Gabriel for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 31

Instagram: @dontcalldom

Job: Singer-songwriter

Original TV series: The Mole and Perfect Match season 1

Despite having won Perfect Match season 1, Dom is looking for the real deal once again.

Brittan Byrd

Brittan Byrd for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 23

Instagram: @brittan_byrd

Job: Model

From: Hawaii

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Brittan is entering the Too Hot to Handle villa with plans to let her adventurous spirit run free.

Chris Hahn

Chris Hahn for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 28

Instagram: @chrishahnofficial

Job: Model

From: New Jersey

Original TV series: Dated & Related

Chris will be without his wingman cousin this time round and will be making waves in the villa.

Micah Lussier

Micah Lussier for Perfect Match.

Age: 28

Instagram: @micah.lussier

Job: Influencer

From: Seattle

Original TV series: Love Is Blind

Micah didn't have the easiest time on Love Is Blind when Paul chose to not go through with the wedding, but she is hoping her luck will change on Perfect Match.

Jake Cunningham

Jake Cunningham for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @itsjakecunningham

Job: Public figure

From: Houston

Original TV series: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Jake is hoping to find someone who loves dogs and checks all of his boxes in the Perfect Match villa.

Holly Scarfone

Holly Scarfone for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @hollyscarfone

Job: Model

From: Colorado

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Self-described "wild child", Holly plans to leave Perfect Match with a fiancé and a dream wedding in the future.

Kaz Bishop

Kaz Bishop for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 31

Instagram: @kazbishop_

Job: Model

From: Essex

Original TV series: Dated & Related

Despite winning Dated & Related, Kaz is back looking for a partner who he can spend the rest of his life with.

Christine Obanor

Christine Obanor for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @christineobanor

Job: Model

From: Texas

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Christine plans to stay true to herself and catch everyone off guard as she takes home the prize.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @harryjowsey

Job: TV personality

From: Australia

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Harry Jowsey is back looking for love once more and is focused on finding a wife.

Melinda Melrose

Melinda Melrose for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 31

Instagram: @melinda_melrose

Job: TV presenter and personality

From: New York

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Melinda is looking for a genuine connection after only gaining attention from "clout chasers" following her career.

Justin Assada

Justin Assada for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @justinassada

Job: Public figure

From: California

Original TV series: Surviving Paradise

Justin is entering the villa with an open heart and mind to find someone compatible.

Trevor Sova

Trevor Sova for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 31

Instagram: N/A

Job: Unclear

From: North Carolina

Original TV series: Love Is Blind

After his stint on Love Is Blind, Trevor is looking for a fresh start and has a brand new mindset as he welcomes a new chapter of his life.

Elys Hutchinson

Elys Hutchinson for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 24

Instagram: @elys_hutchinson

Job: Business owner

From: Switzerland

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Elys will stop at nothing to come out on top of the competition, even if it means she gets hurt in the process.

Stevan Ditter

Stevan Ditter for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 29

Instagram: @stevanditter

Job: Model and DJ

From: California

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Stevan is hoping a career-driven woman with a sense of humour will catch his attention in the villa.

Xanthi Perdikomatis

Xanthi Perdikomatis for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @xanthijoanna

Job: Model

From: Boston

Original TV series: The Circle

Xanthi is hoping to form an authentic connection with a guy who can sweep her off her feet.

Dominique Defoe

Dominique Defoe for Perfect Match. Netflix

Age: 24

Instagram: @dominiquedefoe

Job: Writer

From: Colorado

Original TV series: Too Hot to Handle

Since her time on Too Hot to Handle, Dominique has been exploring her sexuality and is open to matching with anyone in the villa.

Perfect Match is available to watch on Netflix now.

