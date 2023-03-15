The new Netflix reality TV show follows 16 contestants as they fight to survive with little food nor sleep in the Alaskan wilderness for the chance to win a life-changing $1 million (£831,000) award.

After three weeks battling it out in Alaska’s freezing wilderness, the brave winners of Outlast season 1 have been crowned.

Think The Hunger Games meets Lord of the Flies, except there's a big twist: the contestants must be part of a team to win, and can switch teams whenever they want, which leads to plenty of drama along the way.

But who emerged victorious? Read on for everything you need to know about the winners of Outlast on Netflix and where they are now.

Who won Outlast on Netflix?

In the end, it was Seth Lueker, Paul Preece and Nick Radner, AKA Charlie Camp, who took home the money ($333,000 each) – and they went to great lengths to get their hands on it.

"Me, Paul and Seth were all ready to die out there," Nick said in a recent interview with Tudum. "I’m dead serious. We were ready to die or get evacuated, because we would not go home or fire that gun."

Outlast winners: Where are they now?

Paul Preece

Paul Preece on Outlast.

Professional hunter and fisherman Paul continues to live in Knoxville, Tennessee and has launched his own podcast, The Horns.

In the first episode, Paul is joined by Seth, Nick and Angie Kenai, who discuss their time on Outlast.

Ahead of joining the show, he told Netflix: "I’ve had a unique life, growing up in eastern Kentucky, that most people outside of very rural areas would struggle to deal with, from being homeless as a child to living in an old coal camp.

"Many nights, I went to bed hungry and cold growing up. I’ve been blessed that those days are left in my childhood, but equally blessed that they are forever etched into my DNA. I believe Alaska will throw everything she has at me, but I’ve been unknowingly preparing for this all my life."

Nick Radner

Nick Radner in Outlast.

Florida-based teacher Nick continues to teach English Language at Palm Harbor University High.

Ahead of joining the show, Nick told Netflix he didn't think he'd last out in the wild.

He said: "I’m actually not confident I can survive out there. Although I really look forward to the challenge of it, I’m not an idiot. Alaska is terrifying. It’s killed men for thousands of years. Alaska is real. I can’t wait to see it, though."

Seth Lueker

Seth Lueker in Outlast.

Former US Marine Seth continues to live in Winchester, Virginia with his family, after winning Outlast.

Ahead of his debut on the show, Seth told Netflix: "My unique skill sets are my determination, my levelheadedness, communication skills and ability to improvise. Also, I’m too dumb to die."

Outlast is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

