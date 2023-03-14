The new reality show follows 16 contestants as they battle to survive in the Alaskan wilderness for the chance to win $1 million (£823,000), the only rule being that they must be part of a team to win.

The executive producer of Netflix 's Outlast has spoken out about Jill Ashock and Amber Asay's treatment of fellow contestant Javier Colon in the survival competition, revealing that it was "an intense moment" to watch from behind the scenes.

Javier Colon on Outlast. Netflix

Episode 7, which has been a hot topic on social media since the series landed on Netflix, saw Ashock and Asay team up to destroy Colon's shelter and raft after the handyman, whose team members had left the competition, went to ask another group if he could join them.

Colon subsequently tried to wrestle the remains of his raft from Asay, who called him a "weak ass motherf****r".

Speaking about the controversial moment, executive producer Grant Kahler said that there was nothing the crew could do as Ashock and Asay's actions weren't against the rules of the game.

"It was an intense moment, for sure and, you know, that was one of those moments where we kind of let it play out," he told Newsweek.

"We didn't know how it was going to end because, again, there [was] no rule that was stating that Jill and Amber couldn't do what they were doing, but at the same time, if it ever got to a point where we thought it was gonna hurt someone, like, we would have had to shut it down."

The series landed on Netflix on Friday 10th March, with the 16 contestants working in teams to survive in the game with self-elimination being the only way out.

