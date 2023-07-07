Olivia Marries Her Match release date

Amanda Stavri, ITV’s commissioning editor, said: “Olivia is back with her charm, wit and 'tell it how it is' personality to our screens once again, as we follow the lead up to her big day, as well as having access-all areas to the wedding.”

But who are Olivia and Bradley, and when did they walk down the aisle? Read on to find out…

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood.

While we can’t wait to see Olivia back on our screens, there hasn’t yet been an announcement as to when that will specifically be - other than the series is ‘coming soon’!

But be sure to check back here, as we’ll update this section as soon as we’re given a release date.

How to watch Olivia Marries Her Match

Just like her previous show, Olivia Marries Her Match will be available to watch on ITVBe and ITVX.

International viewers will also hopefully be able to catch all the action on Hayu Australia and Canada.

Who is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

Twitter: @oliviajade_att

Born in London, Olivia began her career as a model and motorsport grid girl before rocketing to fame on the third series of Love Island.

She reached the final of the show and came third with her then-boyfriend, Chris Hughes. The pair went on to star in their own spin-off series, Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On.

After the couple split, Olivia, now 32, went on to appear on Celebs Go Dating, as well as TOWIE, Lorraine, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, The Crystal Maze, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Loose Women.

In 2022, she fronted a series called Getting Filthy Rich, which explored the online selling of sexual content on OnlyFans, and later that year she was a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, though she withdrew on medical grounds.

Who is Bradley Dack?

Bradley Dack.

Age: 29

Job: Footballer

Instagram: @bradleydack1

Twitter: @BradDacks40

Bradley Dack is a professional footballer, who is currently a free agent and not signed to a club.

The 29-year-old midfielder has played for the likes of Gillingham and Braintree Town, and was most recently at Blackburn Rovers for six years until May this year.

When did Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack get married?

After dating on and off for eight years, Olivia and Bradley tied the knot at the five star Bulgari hotel in London's Knightsbridge on Saturday, 3rd June this year - even getting matching tattoos, which read ‘Till death do us part’, for the occasion!

Their big day was postponed twice before they managed to walk down the aisle, as work commitments, Covid restrictions and Bradley’s football injuries got in the way.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, said “I do” in front of celebrity guests including Olivia’s Love Island pals Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies.

And the pair - who met at a nightclub in the West End back in 2015 after being introduced through mutual friends - definitely pulled out all the stops. There were 10,000 roses and 25,000 individual flowers on display, and Olivia wore a £30k dress by Galia Lahav.

Is there a trailer for Olivia Marries Her Match?

The trailer for Olivia Marries Her Match hasn’t been released yet, but be sure to check back here soon for updates.

Olivia Marries Her Match will air on ITVBe and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

