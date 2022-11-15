The television personality, who initially rose to fame on ITV2's Love Island, has previously discussed her "devastating" reason for leaving the show , after a routine blood test revealed she was anaemic.

Former contestant Olivia Attwood has expressed interest in returning to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! next year, following her premature exit on medical grounds.

Following a trip to A&E for further examination, Attwood was ultimately released with a "clean bill of health", but for insurance reasons was not able to re-enter the I'm a Celebrity camp.

The reality star was distraught to have her jungle journey cut so short, joining Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on today's episode of This Morning to discuss the matter further.

"I saw things online saying, ‘I bet she fainted’ but there was nothing… I was loving it [in the Jungle] as you can see, I was really in my element and I felt healthy so I was even more confused. It was all really strange," she told the presenters.

"I now know the conversations went on all through the night with production obviously desperate to have me back in, but the medical team… I think it’s an insurance thing.

"Because they had those readings, they had to seek other party opinions and it’s a collective decision. I think they thought the readings might drop that low again and they wouldn’t be covered because it’s already been flagged up."

Attwood went on to say that she is disappointed not to have the chance to show a "different side" of herself, as the first Love Island contestant to enter the jungle and someone who is "not scared of much".

If given the opportunity, it appears she would sign up for the show again, but it remains to be seen whether that will come about now given the medical risks involved.

"It might be more of a logistical thing to make it work," she explained. "I would love to because, yeah, it was cut short... I’m grateful that I’m healthy, but it makes it harder to accept. But it is what it is, there are worse things happening in the world."

Earlier today, I'm a Celeb co-host Anthony McPartlin responded to calls for Attwood to return next year on an Instagram Live (via Mail Online).

He commented: "That's not a bad idea! I'm going to put that to the powers that be at the end of this show and hopefully I'll have an answer sometime tomorrow."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here continues tonight at 9:15pm on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

