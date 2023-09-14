From the Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News to Whitney's How Will I Know, the ITV1 show has been playing bangers after bangers.

With all these great songs, RadioTimes.com just had to put together a full list of all the music used in My Mum, Your Dad.

Read on for the full playlist of songs.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack

The Power of Love - Huey Lewis & The News Love Come Down (Single Version) - Evelyn "Champagne" King Human - The Human League More Than a Feeling - Boston Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac Together In Electric Dreams - The Human League Can't Fight This Feeling - REO Speedwagon Higher Love - Steve Winwood Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper Hold the Line - TOTO Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye Just the Two of Us (feat Bill Withers) - Grover Washington Jr & Bill Withers You Make My Dreams Come True (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates Only You - Yazoo Love Is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar Never Too Much - Luther Vandross New Sensation - INXS Free Fallin' - Tom Petty Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman Baby, I Love Your Way - Peter Frampton Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House With Or Without You - U2 Run To You - Bryan Adams Waiting for a Star to Fall - Boy Meets Girl Over My Shoulder - Mike + The Mechanics The Look of Love Pt 1 - ABC Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police Teardrops - Womack & Womack Out of Touch - Daryl Hall & John Oates I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dane There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart) - Eurythmics, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart How Will I Know - Whitney Houston Waiting for a Girl Like You - Foreigner Never Tear Us Apart - INXS Here I Go Again - Whitesnake Hot Stuff - Donna Summer The Boys Of Summer - Don Henley Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears for Fears Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran Push It - Salt-N-Pepa Forget Me Nots (Remastered) - Patrice Rushen Valerie (2010 Remaster) - Steve Winwood Perfect - Fairground Attraction Keep on Loving You - REO Speedwagon Through the Barricades (Remastered) - Spandau Ballet You Can't Hurry Love (2016 Remaster) - Phil Collins Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car - Billy Ocean Sledgehammer - Pete Gabriel All I Need Is A Miracle - Mike + The Mechanics Broken Wings - Mr. Mister Saving All My Love for You - Whitney Houston Working for the Weekend - Loverboy

All 54 songs can be found on the My Mum, Your Dad spotify playlist.

My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.