Are you enjoying My Mum, Your Dad just as much as us?

Advertisement

The new dating show hosted by Davina McCall only just kicked off on ITV1, and already we've found ourselves hooked - to the lovely cast of mums and dads, their spying kids, the beautiful countryside mansion where it's filmed and the great tunes in the background of each scene.

From the Power of Love by Huey Lewis & The News to Whitney's How Will I Know, the ITV1 show has been playing bangers after bangers.

With all these great songs, RadioTimes.com just had to put together a full list of all the music used in My Mum, Your Dad.

Read on for the full playlist of songs.

My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack

  1. The Power of Love - Huey Lewis & The News
  2. Love Come Down (Single Version) - Evelyn "Champagne" King
  3. Human - The Human League
  4. More Than a Feeling - Boston
  5. Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
  6. Together In Electric Dreams - The Human League
  7. Can't Fight This Feeling - REO Speedwagon
  8. Higher Love - Steve Winwood
  9. Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
  10. Hold the Line - TOTO
  11. Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye
  12. Just the Two of Us (feat Bill Withers) - Grover Washington Jr & Bill Withers
  13. You Make My Dreams Come True (Come True) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
  14. Only You - Yazoo
  15. Love Is A Battlefield - Pat Benatar
  16. Never Too Much - Luther Vandross
  17. New Sensation - INXS
  18. Free Fallin' - Tom Petty
  19. Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
  20. I Can Dream About You - Dan Hartman
  21. Baby, I Love Your Way - Peter Frampton
  22. Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
  23. With Or Without You - U2
  24. Run To You - Bryan Adams
  25. Waiting for a Star to Fall - Boy Meets Girl
  26. Over My Shoulder - Mike + The Mechanics
  27. The Look of Love Pt 1 - ABC
  28. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic - The Police
  29. Teardrops - Womack & Womack
  30. Out of Touch - Daryl Hall & John Oates
  31. I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany
  32. Tell It to My Heart - Taylor Dane
  33. There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart) - Eurythmics, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart
  34. How Will I Know - Whitney Houston
  35. Waiting for a Girl Like You - Foreigner
  36. Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
  37. Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
  38. Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
  39. The Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
  40. Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears for Fears
  41. Hungry Like the Wolf - Duran Duran
  42. Push It - Salt-N-Pepa
  43. Forget Me Nots (Remastered) - Patrice Rushen
  44. Valerie (2010 Remaster) - Steve Winwood
  45. Perfect - Fairground Attraction
  46. Keep on Loving You - REO Speedwagon
  47. Through the Barricades (Remastered) - Spandau Ballet
  48. You Can't Hurry Love (2016 Remaster) - Phil Collins
  49. Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car - Billy Ocean
  50. Sledgehammer - Pete Gabriel
  51. All I Need Is A Miracle - Mike + The Mechanics
  52. Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
  53. Saving All My Love for You - Whitney Houston
  54. Working for the Weekend - Loverboy

All 54 songs can be found on the My Mum, Your Dad spotify playlist.

My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement