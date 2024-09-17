My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack: All the songs featured season 2
The My Mum, Your Dad soundtrack has arrived! Here are all the songs featured in season 2 of the dating show.
My Mum, Your Dad finally returned to our screens last night, and we couldn't be happier.
The ITV dating show, which is presented by Davina McCall, features a cast of mums and dads dipping their toes into the world of dating under the watchful eye of their kids.
With its luxury countryside mansion, the show is already pretty bougie — but the host of songs featured in the background just add that little bit extra je ne sais quoi.
This time round, They've got everything from Madonna and Stevie Nicks to Phil Collins and The Clash. You can find the full soundtrack below.
My Mum, Your Dad, season 2 soundtrack
- Somewhere in My Heart - Aztec Camera
- Piano In The Dark - Brenda Russell
- Every Time You Go Away - Paul Young
- Sometimes - Erasure
- Mary's Prayer - Danny Wilson
- I Drove All Night - Cyndi Lauper
- Shattered Dreams - Johnny Hates Jazz
- You're the Voice - John Farnham
- Flashdance/What a Feeling - Irene Cara
- Chain Reaction - Diana Ross
- Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers
- Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
- Borderline - Madonna
- You Came - Kim Wilde
- Rock the Casbah - The Clash
- Two Hearts - Phil Collins
- You Keep Me Hangin On - Kim Wilde
- Get on Your Feet - Gloria Estefan
- Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
- The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys
- Wonderful Life - Black
- Something About You - Level 42
- Ordinary World - Duran Duran
All 23 songs can be found on the My Mum, Your Dad Spotify playlist.
My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.
