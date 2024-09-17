With its luxury countryside mansion, the show is already pretty bougie — but the host of songs featured in the background just add that little bit extra je ne sais quoi.

This time round, They've got everything from Madonna and Stevie Nicks to Phil Collins and The Clash. You can find the full soundtrack below.

My Mum, Your Dad, season 2 soundtrack

Somewhere in My Heart - Aztec Camera

Piano In The Dark - Brenda Russell

Every Time You Go Away - Paul Young

Sometimes - Erasure

Mary's Prayer - Danny Wilson

I Drove All Night - Cyndi Lauper

Shattered Dreams - Johnny Hates Jazz

You're the Voice - John Farnham

Flashdance/What a Feeling - Irene Cara

Chain Reaction - Diana Ross

Listen to the Music - The Doobie Brothers

Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue

Borderline - Madonna

You Came - Kim Wilde

Rock the Casbah - The Clash

Two Hearts - Phil Collins

You Keep Me Hangin On - Kim Wilde

Get on Your Feet - Gloria Estefan

Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys

Wonderful Life - Black

Something About You - Level 42

Ordinary World - Duran Duran

All 23 songs can be found on the My Mum, Your Dad Spotify playlist.

My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

