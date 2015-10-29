"She's so much fun," Lauren Murray and Louisa Johnson concurred.

The girls aren't entirely sure where Monica will fit in the acts' X Factor house - apparently their room is fit to burst. But the boys joked there's a spare bunk in their room. Nice...

Simon Cowell admitted the show wouldn't be the same without Monica, as she excitedly shared the news on Twitter.

This weekend's opening theme is 'This is me', with the acts choosing a song which represents who they are. Whether Monica sings another original track remains to be seen.

The X Factor live shows kick off Saturday from 8:00pm on ITV