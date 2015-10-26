It does make sense. We’ve only just got to know who this year's finalists are, so chucking a load of fake blood at them or trussing them up in a zombie outfit would be a bit odd for their debut performance. Now's the time to get to know them a bit more, although it's a shame to miss out on the Halloween spectacle, especially as last year brought us Andrea Faustini dressed as a golden devil…

The change comes as X Factor’s live shows get going much later than last year’s, with ITV's commitment to the Rugby World Cup playing its part in the changing schedule. In fact, Halloween weekend was the fourth week of the competition during the 2014 series, so having a bit of fun with the fancy dress box worked.

This year's acts will no doubt be hoping there will be no repeat of last year's frightful Halloween double elimination. Yes, back in 2014 Cowell was clearly in the mood for some tricks rather than treats, changing the format so that an act was kicked out after Saturday’s show as well as during Sunday’s results show.

With fewer live shows this year – seven rather than ten – we’re certainly expecting some double eliminations. Otherwise the final will be really rather crowded. But maybe not week one, eh Simon?

Perhaps this year the judges will dress up instead? After all, good old Louis Walsh got into the spirit last year with his little Frankenstein makeover.

Then judge Mel B resulted in ‘Hell B’ trending on Twitter as Mr Cowell was dubbed ‘Slimon Cowell’. Nick Grim Reaper, perhaps? Rita Scare-A?

With ratings rival Strictly Come Dancing usually going all out for Halloween, Cowell and co will want something to draw viewers over. This weekend the shows overlap by fifteen minutes and frightful ratings aren't anybody's friend...

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday on ITV