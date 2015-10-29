New Xtra Factor goes live tonight
Rochelle and Melvin host a brand new Thursday edition of the show with the judges dropping in for a chat ahead of their acts' first live performance this Saturday night
Tonight The Xtra Factor goes live as a brand new Thursday night episode is introduced.
Hosts Rochelle Humes and Melvin Odoom will be bringing fans the action from inside Fountain Studios in Wembley where the final twelve acts are getting ready for their first live performance.
Xtra Factor will continue to air on Sunday nights too, charting the fallout from the weekend's results, but it's hoped this weeknight show will add more of an insight into the pre-show goings on; from song changes to nerves, rows to costume fittings.
We're told the judges will be dropping in for a chat tonight, so expect to get the goss from Cheryl, Grimmy and co as their respective categories prepare for the Saturday night show.
We know that this weekend won't have a Halloween theme, with each of the acts instead choosing a song which best represents the kind of artist they want to be. Here's hoping Rochelle and Melvin get a peek at Sean Miley Moore's outfit and find out if Mason Noise has been behaving himself...
More like this
See Xtra Factor tonight at 7:00pm and Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2