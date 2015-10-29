Xtra Factor will continue to air on Sunday nights too, charting the fallout from the weekend's results, but it's hoped this weeknight show will add more of an insight into the pre-show goings on; from song changes to nerves, rows to costume fittings.

We're told the judges will be dropping in for a chat tonight, so expect to get the goss from Cheryl, Grimmy and co as their respective categories prepare for the Saturday night show.

We know that this weekend won't have a Halloween theme, with each of the acts instead choosing a song which best represents the kind of artist they want to be. Here's hoping Rochelle and Melvin get a peek at Sean Miley Moore's outfit and find out if Mason Noise has been behaving himself...

More like this

Advertisement

See Xtra Factor tonight at 7:00pm and Sunday at 9:00pm on ITV2