Mason certainly made himself known during the Six Chair Challenge, arguing with Simon Cowell over how much airtime he’d been given on the show, before being asked by the boss to leave. His return to the show was met with widespread shock, as he was drafted in to replace a departing Tom Bleasby. Grimshaw said it was because he was “exciting” and an artist who “knew who he was”.

“I think his performance at Six Chairs was outstanding,” Grimshaw added tonight. “And Mark Ronson – my guest judge who's worked with everyone from Paul McCartney to Adele and Amy Winehouse - has said that it's incredible. It's his favourite performance.”

But could the negative reaction from the crowd suggest Mason will quickly be voted out by the public when it comes to live shows?

“I don't know, I guess we'll see when we come to live shows,” Grimshaw admitted. But he remains hopeful: “I really hope he wins people over. Everyone who meets him on the show loves him.”

Of patching things up with Cowell, even Grimshaw seemed interested in what he did, joining in the questioning: “What did you do?”

“Nothing,” Mason said. “Simon respects anyone who stands up for themselves. We spoke, we had a private conversation. It's all love between us.”

Will it be all love with the voting public? Watch this space.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV