Megan Barton-Hanson says Love Island's Luca had a point in Tasha row

In one of the more controversial moments of the show , last week saw the islanders take part in a game of Suck and Blow which quickly soured when Dami said that Andrew was being walked over the most, and Luca picked Tasha as the person "riding someone's coattails" to get further in the villa.

While the mood has lifted in the Love Island villa as we continue into the season's last week, it's been a bumpy road to the final so far – particularly for the likes of Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri , who've faced Luca Bish and Dami Hope 's scepticism about their relationship.

Luca gives Tasha a piggy back on Love Island, indicating that she was 'riding Andrew's coattails' ITV

Later on in the day, both Dami and Luca chose to pie Tasha during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie – a move that Tasha and Andrew took personally after the boys had doubted their relationship.

Former islander Megan Barton Hanson has now weighed in on the matter, revealing that she thinks Luca had "a point" when it came to Tasha and Andrew's relationship.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview for the Love Island Reality Check, the season 4 finalist said: "I think Luca's got a point to be honest.

"I feel like, good for him for saying how he feels and not sitting on the fence and just being quiet because he wants to be liked by everyone. I actually rate that."

She added that she actually "didn't like Luca as a person" at first due to the way he handled his own relationship with Gemma Owen.

"I felt he was very protective and a lot with Gemma but I feel like he's just owning it and being himself and if that's how he feels, [then] good for him actually voicing that and I agree with him."

She continued: "I feel like it's so obvious that Tasha is just settling with [Andrew] because she thinks it's going to get her to the final, personally. So I agree with the boys."

