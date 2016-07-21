Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2016 contestants
Who is hoping to lift the Celebrity MasterChef trophy?
Published: Thursday, 21 July 2016 at 5:00 am
The celebrities are preparing to take over the MasterChef kitchen once again, with John Torode and Gregg Wallace back on hosting duties.
In twelve programmes over six weeks, this year's champ will be decided.
Get to know the full cast below:
Jimmy Osmond
Oh yes, that Jimmy Osmond. Here's hoping the US entertainment legend is one for a tune or two while he rattles the pots and pans.
Simon Webbe
Of Blue fame, Simon is no stranger to reality shows, having been in the I'm a Celebrity jungle before. It better be something tastier than beans and rice on offer for John and Gregg.
Amelle Berrabah
Best-known for singing as part of girl group the Sugababes. Expect some sort of joke about adding Sugar to everything.
