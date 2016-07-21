Get to know the full cast below:

Jimmy Osmond

Oh yes, that Jimmy Osmond. Here's hoping the US entertainment legend is one for a tune or two while he rattles the pots and pans.

Simon Webbe

Of Blue fame, Simon is no stranger to reality shows, having been in the I'm a Celebrity jungle before. It better be something tastier than beans and rice on offer for John and Gregg.

Amelle Berrabah

Best-known for singing as part of girl group the Sugababes. Expect some sort of joke about adding Sugar to everything.