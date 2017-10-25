Lives: London

Most ridiculous quote: “My motto in life is you can either be a side dish or a main dish, but I'm the buffet – you can have everything”

Who is Sajan Shah?

24-year-old Sajan is a jack of all trades. Perhaps that's why he describes himself as a "buffet"? He runs a business supplying entertainment for events and also works as the Head of HR at a health and safety consultancy.

He's not to be confused with Indian motivational speaker Sajan Shah, though. The pair share only a name – and belief in themselves, apparently.

What can we expect from him?

Well, Sajan seems to think he'll be setting an example because he thinks that the majority of this year's candidates will use him as their role model when the series is done and dusted.

He says his greatest quality is his ability to read people (don't they all?), though he admits he probably doesn't listen enough sometimes. If that's not a winning combination we just don't know what is.

Oh, and he's already been practicing The Apprentice 'walk', so some very high quality walking should be on the cards too.

