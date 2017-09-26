Find out more about all the new contestants below, including their Apprentice audition tapes, what they do for a living (they're real business people, honest), and their best/most cringeworthy lines.

Andrew Brady

(BBC, TL)

Age: 26

Occupation: Project Engineer

Lives: Cheshire

He says: “I don’t blow smoke up someone’s behind. If someone deserves credit, I will give them it”

Anisa Topan

(BBC, TL)

Age: 36

Occupation: Owner of a PR Fashion Agency

Lives: Surrey

She says: “I’ve got everything Lord Sugar needs in a business partner. I’m passionate, dynamic and persistent – he’ll love that."

Bushra Shaikh

(BBC, TL)

Age: 34

Occupation: Owner of a Clothing Company

Lives: Surrey

She says: “I’ve been raised not to be a pushover – in the words of Destiny’s Child, ‘I’m an independent woman.”

Charles Burns

(BBC, TL)

Age: 24

Occupation: Management Consultant

Lives: Manchester

He says: “When life throws you lemons, make and sell lemonade for a healthy profit”

Danny Grant

(BBC)

Age: 32

Occupation: Owner of an Online Retail Store

Lives: Kent

He says: “I don’t get on with people with a stick up their arse”

Elizabeth McKenna

(BBC, TL)

Age: 39

Occupation: Owner of a Florist Chain

Lives: Nottinghamshire

She says: “My big feet are good for two things; getting me into trouble as they’re as big as my mouth and I constantly get them stuck in it, but... they also kick butt.”

Elliot Van Emden

(BBC)

Age: 31

Occupation: Owner of a Legal Firm

Lives: London

He says: “Sometimes to get to the top, you have to grease the pole behind you”

Harrison Jones

(BBC, TL)

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales Executive

Lives: Watford

He says: “I have a good work ethic and am always willing to work to full capacity to achieve my goals”

Jade English

(BBC, TL)

Age: 25

Occupation: PR & Marketing Manager

Lives: Manchester

She says: “I’m extremely emotionally intelligent and able to get the best out of people. I am a brilliant negotiator and I’m not all talk – I put every weird idea into action and gets results”

James White

(BBC, TL)

Age: 26

Occupation: Owner of a Recruitment Firm

Lives: Birmingham

He says: “Intimidation is what motivates me. I want to be bigger and more successful than anyone else”

Jeffery Wan

(BBC)

Age: 28

Occupation: Business Analyst

Lives: London

He says: “I bring character, charm and swagger to the table. Coupled with my professional and educational experience, I am sure I will be able to separate myself from the rest”

Joanna Jarjue

(BBC, TL)

Age: 23

Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager

Lives: Manchester

She says: “My demeanour can be related to the saying ‘Don’t wake a sleeping lion’ - If you underestimate me I might just bite”

Michaela Wain

(BBC, TL)

Age: 33

Occupation: Business Owner, Construction

Lives: Bolton

She says: “I have no patience for people who say stupid stuff, and I can’t cope with lazy people”

Ross Fretten

Ross Fretten on The Apprentice (BBC Pictures, FT)

Age: 29

Occupation: Digital Product Consultant

Lives: Essex

He says: “I’m usually the smartest person in any room and I’ll make sure people know that"

Sajan Shah

(BBC)

Age: 24

Occupation: Owner of an Event Company

Lives: London

He says: “I am like a Chinese dish – potent, deliciously driven, full of flavour and I sure do sizzle”

Sarah Jayne Clark

(BBC)

Age: 25

Occupation: Owner of a Clothing Company

Lives: Derbyshire

She says: “I am the definition of a Girlboss – I get things done and make things happen”

Sarah Lynn

(BBC)

Age: 35

Occupation: Owner of a Confectionery Company

Lives: London

She says: “Women are like tea bags – you don’t know how strong they are until you put them in hot water”

Siobhan Smith

(BBC)

Age: 34

Occupation: Owner, Wedding Company

Lives: London

She says: “I fly aeroplanes, scuba dive, jump off cliffs, paraglide; I’m a blogger and a mother - as well as running my wedding planning business. A lot of people call me superwoman”