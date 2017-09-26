The Apprentice 2017: meet the candidates
Lord Sugar has a brand new set of victims – sorry, 'business partners' – to work with, but can you spot the winner?
The Apprentice 2017 is fast approaching, with the first episode of the new series airing on BBC1 on Wednesday 4th October.
But who has taken up this once in a lifetime opportunity to be humiliated by Lord Sugar and his minions Claude Littner and Karren Brady on national television?
Find out more about all the new contestants below, including their Apprentice audition tapes, what they do for a living (they're real business people, honest), and their best/most cringeworthy lines.
Andrew Brady
Age: 26
Occupation: Project Engineer
Lives: Cheshire
He says: “I don’t blow smoke up someone’s behind. If someone deserves credit, I will give them it”
Anisa Topan
Age: 36
Occupation: Owner of a PR Fashion Agency
Lives: Surrey
She says: “I’ve got everything Lord Sugar needs in a business partner. I’m passionate, dynamic and persistent – he’ll love that."
Bushra Shaikh
Age: 34
Occupation: Owner of a Clothing Company
Lives: Surrey
She says: “I’ve been raised not to be a pushover – in the words of Destiny’s Child, ‘I’m an independent woman.”
Charles Burns
Age: 24
Occupation: Management Consultant
Lives: Manchester
He says: “When life throws you lemons, make and sell lemonade for a healthy profit”
Danny Grant
Age: 32
Occupation: Owner of an Online Retail Store
Lives: Kent
He says: “I don’t get on with people with a stick up their arse”
Elizabeth McKenna
Age: 39
Occupation: Owner of a Florist Chain
Lives: Nottinghamshire
She says: “My big feet are good for two things; getting me into trouble as they’re as big as my mouth and I constantly get them stuck in it, but... they also kick butt.”
Elliot Van Emden
Age: 31
Occupation: Owner of a Legal Firm
Lives: London
He says: “Sometimes to get to the top, you have to grease the pole behind you”
Harrison Jones
Age: 27
Occupation: Sales Executive
Lives: Watford
He says: “I have a good work ethic and am always willing to work to full capacity to achieve my goals”
Jade English
Age: 25
Occupation: PR & Marketing Manager
Lives: Manchester
She says: “I’m extremely emotionally intelligent and able to get the best out of people. I am a brilliant negotiator and I’m not all talk – I put every weird idea into action and gets results”
James White
Age: 26
Occupation: Owner of a Recruitment Firm
Lives: Birmingham
He says: “Intimidation is what motivates me. I want to be bigger and more successful than anyone else”
Jeffery Wan
Age: 28
Occupation: Business Analyst
Lives: London
He says: “I bring character, charm and swagger to the table. Coupled with my professional and educational experience, I am sure I will be able to separate myself from the rest”
Joanna Jarjue
Age: 23
Occupation: Digital Marketing Manager
Lives: Manchester
She says: “My demeanour can be related to the saying ‘Don’t wake a sleeping lion’ - If you underestimate me I might just bite”
Michaela Wain
Age: 33
Occupation: Business Owner, Construction
Lives: Bolton
She says: “I have no patience for people who say stupid stuff, and I can’t cope with lazy people”
Ross Fretten
Age: 29
Occupation: Digital Product Consultant
Lives: Essex
He says: “I’m usually the smartest person in any room and I’ll make sure people know that"
Sajan Shah
Age: 24
Occupation: Owner of an Event Company
Lives: London
He says: “I am like a Chinese dish – potent, deliciously driven, full of flavour and I sure do sizzle”
Sarah Jayne Clark
Age: 25
Occupation: Owner of a Clothing Company
Lives: Derbyshire
She says: “I am the definition of a Girlboss – I get things done and make things happen”
Sarah Lynn
Age: 35
Occupation: Owner of a Confectionery Company
Lives: London
She says: “Women are like tea bags – you don’t know how strong they are until you put them in hot water”
Siobhan Smith
Age: 34
Occupation: Owner, Wedding Company
Lives: London
She says: “I fly aeroplanes, scuba dive, jump off cliffs, paraglide; I’m a blogger and a mother - as well as running my wedding planning business. A lot of people call me superwoman”