Most ridiculous quote: "I've got the ability to get on the local bus and make friends with 70-year-old women by the time I get to my stop. That's what I like to do, I guess. Some people call it creepy, I think it works." Well, everyone needs a hobby.

Any relation to Karren Brady?

Apparently not! "It's not a very common name," explains Andrew. "But it's a good Irish name with good Irish morals" – whatever that means.

Who is Andrew Brady?

After leaving school, Andrew worked as a bartender and in recruitment. He went to Sheffield Hallam University when he was 22 and graduated with a degree in aerospace technology in 2015, after which he joined Airbus in late 2016 as an engineering project manager.

For the past three months, Andrew has been listed as the director of Aston Brady Ltd – a management consultancy company. But now he's in the boardroom.

"It's a very intense process but you learn a lot about yourself," said Andrew in an interview with his local paper, adding that "the days are a lot longer than you'd think".

Speaking about his goals, Andrew says he dreams of being his own boss. "I want to be rich living on my own yacht in Monaco," he boasts.

In his Apprentice interview, Andrew also likens himself to Clark Kent. "Some people say Gok Wan," he adds. "It's not the best but I'll take it."

What does Andrew think of Lord Sugar?

"Not a lot intimidates me," said Andrew of the Amstrad head honcho. "I've worked with the military before, been in meetings with wing commanders, and their presence is way more intimidating." So there.

