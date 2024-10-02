As they walked in, Polly told Holly: "Eve and Charlie, I don't have high hopes for them at all. It's giving toxic," before she described Charlie as "mean" and "a little bit of a bully".

As Eve spoke with Polly about why they opted to head to the dinner party together, Polly told Eve she needed to remove herself from the relationship if she isn't happy.

But things then came to a head when Polly told Charlie: "Can you see what you've done to her is... a bit of a bully?" This left Charlie shocked and she later walked away.

More like this

Charlie and Polly. Simon Johns / Channel 4

Responding to the dinner party moment on her Instagram Stories, Polly said: "Please remember to keep an open mind with things on TV.

"We saw a lot of Eve most days and nights as she was always with one of us, and Charlie hardly ever while we were in the apartments.

"Naturally being closer with one party you do believe what someone's saying to you about their partner if they're nowhere to be seen and you haven't spoke to them about anything."

Polly went on to say it was "really upsetting" to see how "blindsided" she and her fellow cast members were with the situation, but confirmed that she and the other girls "did apologise profusely to Charlie and we are all good".

Read more:

Later on in the episode, Polly and Charlie spoke again, which saw the former apologise for her words.

"I did not take your thoughts and feelings into consideration over the last week, I am really sorry," she said. "And I do appreciate you opening up to me with the whole Eve situation because you didn't have to and you did."

Charlie also posted on Instagram following the episode airing on E4 and wrote: "I'm sorry I've been super quiet! But it’s just been A LOT. The support has been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough.

"Please can I just ask that you are kind to my fellow cast members. Time has passed and none of this was their fault."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.