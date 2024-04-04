Two other contestants have raised eyebrows since the show, with fans speculating that they could be an item.

Online business owner Timothy, 51, and photographer Andrea, 51, have reportedly been pictured together along with Andrea's daughter Evie, leading many to question if they're dating.

This could be a little difficult considering Andrea – who was previously married to motivational speaker Richard, 62 – is good friends with Timothy's ex Lucinda, 42.

So, are Andrea and Timothy dating?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Are Married at First Sight Australia's Timothy and Andrea dating?

Neither Timothy or Andrea have confirmed if they're dating since the show wrapped up, but have reportedly been pictured together.

The pair didn't spend much time together during filming, so naturally, the photo has got fans wondering if they could be dating now.

Timothy was married to MC and wedding celebrant Lucinda, however, the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Nevertheless, they've remained friends, with Timothy telling Woman's Day magazine: "We still talk every day."

Lucinda added: "Especially at the moment as the show’s still on. Just to support each other and make sure we’re checking in. I’m so grateful for Tim in my life, actually."

It seems Andrea and her ex-husband Richard are also on good terms, with the bride telling Daily Mail Australia: "We're good with each other...I still care about him, and I know he still cares about me."

We'll update you right here once we know more.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 and Channel4.c0m at 7:30pm Monday to Thursday.

