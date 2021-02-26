Martha Kalifatidis throws drink on Cyrell in explosive Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Things are about to get very messy on Married at First Sight Australia tonight.

RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first-look clip from the reunion show which will air on E4 on Friday, February 26th, in which things between Martha Kalifatidis and Cyrell Paule reach fever pitch.

As the couples sit down for the very last dinner party, Martha can be heard telling her co-star Ines Basic: “I’m going to pour my drink on her! I am.”

The make-up artist, 30, then stands up, picks up her glass of wine, which of course is red, and walks over to Cyrell who is deep in conversation.

Martha throws her wine over Cyrell’s head, causing the 29-year-old to leap up and chase after her with a glass as she trhows it back in Martha’s direction.

Cue screaming and a lot of flying drinks.

“Oh my God, get Cyrell away,’ Ning Surasiang can be heard shouting, as Martha hides behind several of their co-stars.

Meanwhile Cyrell tries to clean the wine out of her eyes while being restrained by Mike Gunner and Sam Ball.

As the others accuse her of being childish, Martha then yells: “Shut up!” before walking away, her white dress stained.

The incident comes after Cyrell had got onto Martha’s husband on the show, Michael Brunelli, telling him at the table: “When it comes to your wife, you have no balls.”

Despite warning from Ines, Martha just wouldn’t let it go, saying she’d “gauge her eyes out” if Cyrell didn’t stop talking to Michael.

“Yuck, let’s just make our own conversation and forget it,” Ines pleaded, but Martha had plans of her own.

This series of the dating show hasn’t been short of drama, since it was revived for the network on January 4th.

Married at First Sight Australia fans were left outraged as Jessika and Dan ramped up their affair behind partners’ backs, leading many to question whether they’d get their comeuppance at the reunion.

For one couple, however, the experiment has been pretty successful, with golden couple Jules and Cam making the final decision on relationship.

So, will Cyrell and Martha be able to put the beef behind them once and for all? Or will this be the final nail in the coffin for whatever friendship they could have had?

The Married at First Sight Australia: Reunion starts on E4 on Friday, February 26th and continues on Monday, March 1st.