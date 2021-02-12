Accessibility Links

  5. Married at First Sight Australia fans left outraged as Jessika and Dan ramp up their affair behind partners’ backs

When will their secret be exposed?

Married at First Sight Australia Jessika and Mick

Published:

It was a dramatic episode of Married at First Australia tonight (the best kind), as Jessika and Dan decided they were definitely going to pursue a relationship. But refused to tell their spouses.

Jessika has been forcing husband Mick to stay in the marriage by voting to stay on the programme, meaning the couple have to work on their relationship. But really she has been buying time to spend with married man Dan, who is sneaking around behind wife Tam’s back. Up until now he flirted with Jessika but remained reluctant to commit to her.

Tam, who is keen to try to make her relationship work, has no idea about the secret affair, and viewers are outraged on her behalf.

Tonight, Dan texted Jessika to invite her out for a drink. He was won over by the fact she was willing to embrace him being a father, and she was well and truly smitten. The pair sealed their relationship with a kiss, but neither was brave enough to tell their spouses what was going on.

“When I kissed him everything melted away,” said Jessika. “I was so ready to go home and then Dan walked in and changed my whole world and this isn’t something I can deny. I can see myself falling in love with him. I’ve been skipping around like an idiot, he makes me excited to get up in the morning and date again, I haven’t had these feelings with anybody in years. I have to pursue this.”

We give it a fortnight.

Instead of fessing up, both couples endured excruciating family dinners in which their parents raised their eyebrows at the shambolic relationships in front of them. Understandable.

Monday night’s episode will see all of the couples gather for the pre-commitment ceremony dinner, but will the affair be exposed? One thing’s for sure, we’ll be screaming at the TV either way!

Married at First Sight Australia continues on Monday night on E4 at 7.30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

