Love Island twist sees boys pick girl to be dumped and girls pick the boy – but who will leave?

We’re halfway through Love Island‘s fourth week, and tonight’s episode is really set to shake things up for the Love Island contestants.

Following the results of the vote in which the public chose their favourite Islanders, Chloe, AJ, Lucinda, Danny, Toby and Teddy were left at risk of being dumped after received the least amount of votes.

In a shocking twist, the girls who are safe will have to decide which of the bottom three boys will leave the island, while the boys who are safe will make the same decision about the girls. But who will they pick? Our bet is on Danny and Lucinda.

The dramatic episode will also see the introduction of not one, not two, but three new bombshells.

Georgia Townend, Tyler Cruickshank and Abigail Rawlings are all set to make their Love Island villa debut, and it looks like Tyler has caught the eye of fan favourite Kaz Kamwi.

Kaz has been in a friendship couple with Aaron for a few weeks now while the pair wait for someone they like to come along – could Tyler be the one for Kaz?

Newcomer Georgia also has her sight on Hugo, as she tells him as much after her entrance.

“Hugo, you’re the one!” she says, before they get to know each other better.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays which is a catch up. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.