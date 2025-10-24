After airing earlier this year on Peacock in America, Love Island USA season 7 has finally landed a UK release date.

The series, which is hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, brings young singles together in a villa in Fiji to explore connections with the aim of finding love.

The seventh season of the USA series will be available to watch in the UK from Thursday 13th November on ITVX.

Season 7 has certainly taken social media by storm, with the romance, drama, heartbreak and scandals spawning countless memes and trending sounds on TikTok.

A trailer for the season was released ahead of its Stateside premiere in June, showing Ariana meeting a fortune teller inside a tent.

"Sparks are flying," the fortune teller says, before Ariana adds: "Safe to say this season's looking pretty good."

You can watch the teaser below:

Love Island USA season 7 will be the first of a trio of Love Island international shows that will be landing on ITVX over the coming months, with Love Island Australia set to follow suit.

Love Island Games season 2 will then make its UK premiere at some point in 2026, marking the first time the series has been available to watch on this side of the pond.

Upon the announcement of the acquisition of the shows earlier in October, Craig Morris, director of channels, ITVX and acquisitions, said: “After one of our biggest UK Love Island series in recent years, and streams in excess of 2 billion on ITVX, the show and its many global offshoots continue to dominate conversations across the globe.

"So we are serving up the show’s superfans a feast of international series throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, securing ITVX’s place as the ultimate home of Love Island."

Love Island USA season 7 will be available to watch on ITVX from Thursday 13th November.

