Hosted by Vanderpump Rules star and TV host Ariana Madix, the US series is set in the idyllic location of Fiji and has already spawned countless memes and trending TikTok sounds. So, it'll soon be time for UK fans to get in on the action once that lands.

Love Island Australia will then follow suit and will follow a similar format of single hopefuls living in a Mallorcan villa looking for love. Hosted by Sophie Monk, the series will similarly debut on ITV2 and ITVX.

Toby Aromolaran and Tyrique Hyde. Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images

As for next year, 2026 will see the UK premiere of Love Island Games, which will mark the first time the second season has been available to watch on this side of the pond. There are plenty of familiar faces in the latest season alone, including former Love Island All Stars winners Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen, as well as Tyrique Hyde, Lucinda Strafford and Toby Aromolaran, all of whom have appeared on the original UK version of Love Island.

This Games version of the show sees fan-favourites from the international series come together for a series of challenges and games that will either see them win immunity or dumped from the island. Gameplay takes on a whole new meaning in this version of the show, with the islanders having their eyes on the cash prize but also, potentially having their eyes on the possibility of romantic connections.

Similarly, this new season of Love Island Games has also taken social media by storm and so, if you've managed to avoid spoilers (or even if you haven't), there will be plenty of reality TV fun to come.

On the announcement of the acquisition of the shows, Craig Morris, Director of Channels, Acquisitions and ITVX, said: “After one of our biggest UK Love Island series in recent years, and streams in excess of 2 billion on ITVX, the show and its many global offshoots continue to dominate conversations across the globe.

"So we are serving up the show’s superfans a feast of international series throughout the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, securing ITVX’s place as the ultimate home of Love Island.”

As well as a standout season of Love Island just this summer, we also have Love Island All Stars to come in the new year. So, get your calendars marked because it's set to be a year-round Love Island extravaganza.

Season 1 of Love Island Games is available to watch on ITVX.

