And already, the new series is promising more twists and surprises than ever before, with our first look at tonight’s episode teasing two new bombshells entering the villa later on in the series.

The twins are noticeably missing from the promo shot

The pictures reveal Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Paige and Siannise are the first girls to enter the villa and will have the first dibs on coupling up with our single boys.

But noticeably missing from the line-up are twins Jess and Eve, who are likely to be entering the villa at the end of the episode as two bombshells – similarly to Tommy and Curtis from the previous series.

The sisters, who are the first female twins to take part in Love Island, previously told RadioTimes.com that they do have the same taste in men, which could cause difficulties for the pair.

Eve added that they would struggle should one of them get dumped from the Island without the other.

“We’re rarely apart so it would be stressful and sad as we wouldn’t even be able to contact each other,” she explained.

“Even when we are apart, we are on FaceTime.”

Love Island launches Sunday at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2