Love Island stars in for a shock tonight as they return to the villa to find a surprise guest

This year’s Love Island is well underway, with the Love Island 2021 final looming in the horizon. But there’s still plenty of drama on the cards for the Love Island 2021 contestants, and ITV has teased a big surprise for tonight’s episode.

Following what happened on Love Island last night – the boys and girls chose to dump Abigail and Dale – it looks like the Islanders are all set for a brand new challenge.

New bombshells Priya Gopaldas and Aaron Simpson get grafting before the boys and girls are ushered off to a sex god-themed challenge, complete with togas of course.

But a surprise is waiting for them in the Love Island villa upon their return.

“When the Islanders return from today’s challenge, they find they’re not the only ones there,” ITV teased in a statement. “But who is waiting in the garden? And is it a surprise for the boys or the girls?”

Our money is on either former contestant Shannon Singh or host Laura Whitmore. Shannon was booted out of the competition only two days in, prompting fan backlash and rumours that she would make a comeback later on.

Host Laura Whitmore told the Islanders she’d be seeing them “very soon” after recently making an appearance. We don’t expect her to deliver happy news, however, as usually only four couples make it to the Love Island final.

