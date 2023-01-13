Tanyel Revan , the 26-year-old hairstylist, who'll be entering the villa next week, has explained why she chose Piers Morgan as her fantasy dinner party guest and revealed what a date with the "direct" journalist would look like.

The winter season of Love Island begins on Monday and, while Piers Morgan has repeatedly stated he's not a fan of the show, one particular contestant would love the chance to change his mind.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the North London-based contestant said that she appreciates how "strong-minded" the former Good Morning Britain host is.

ITV / Lifted Entertainment

"I respect him for that as well, I can't lie, because I'm very strong-minded and I'm very direct, how he is.

"I think why I like him is because I don't agree with everything he says either – just so everyone is aware of that – like, I agree with some things, some things I really don't agree with. But I think where he's so direct, I appreciate that and respect it in a way."

On whether she could change his opinions on Love Island, Tanyel added: "I don't think you can change someone's mind when they're like him. But that's just who he is."

When asked what her dream date with Piers Morgan would look like, Tanyel said: "Not a date, but more like a conversation, an argument. I don't even know if I'd want to go in an environment like that but his show Uncensored, how he is on there is so interesting.

"Maybe something like that instead? I think we'd end up having a debate, arguing, agreeing and disagreeing and then I'd probably be tired sooner or later because you can't back down in an argument with him, it's just too much."

The new line-up of singles will be entering the Love Island villa on Monday but in the meantime, the public can vote for which bombshell they would like to see arrive late to the party.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.