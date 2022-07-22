Not only that but Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and new bombshell Nathalia Campos are set to clash in a major way, with the disagreement starting with the pair clashing over what toppings should go on a pizza, and who Davide Sanclimenti agrees with more.

Tonight's episode of Love Island is set to feature a shock recoupling, with the girls choosing who they want to couple up with just two days after four new bombshells entered the villa.

They then decide to settle things over a pancake cooking competition, with Ekin-Su telling Nathalia: "Do you know what I’ve learnt, my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes to see how good you are."

Nathalia responds: "I don’t need to prove anything, babe – honestly who are you for me to prove anything?" as things get heated. Ekin-Su responds "I am Ekin-Su, babe, and there's only one of me," to which Nathalia says: "Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?"

Luca Bish then announces to the villa: "It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there – Turkey vs Brazil. The battle of the pancakes."

The competition will then see Davide blind tasting both breakfasts to determine the winner, in what is sure to be one fiery cook-off.

Tonight's episode will also see the boys taking on a challenge called You’ve Got Male, which will see them as postmen selecting a girl to put in their trolley and take around an obstacle course as their special delivery.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

