One of those Love Island 2023 contestants is airport security officer Shaq Muhammad , who says his parents are in for a "shock" when they see him on the ITV2 show.

We don't have long now until the first batch of islanders arrive at the villa for season 9 of Love Island .

Asked how he thinks his parents will react to watching him on the dating series, he told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think they're going to be surprised by everything!"

He continued: "My parents have never seen me flirt with a girl or try to get with a girl, so I feel like anything I do whether it's flirting or casual conversations and things like that, they're just going to be shocked because they've never seen it and they don't know that side of me.

"So yeah, I think they're going to be really shocked just to see me flirting in general."

Shaq Muhammad on winter Love Island 2023. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

As well as his parents, some of Shaq's co-workers at the airport might be surprised to see him on the show, with the 24-year-old admitting: "It was all pretty hush-hush. I couldn't really tell anyone. I had to keep it under wraps."

He did get to tell his manager, however.

"She was really excited about it. And she said, 'Oh my god! I can't believe you're going to be on it. Don't forget me,' and all this stuff. So she was quite excited. But I did have to keep it to myself for obvious reasons."

As for whether he'll return to his job at the airport after filming, he added: "You never know what the future holds. I don't know what's going to happen after after the show.

"Whatever happens I'm just gonna take it in my stride and just go along with it. So I'm not gonna rule anything out. I'm just going to take each day as it comes really."

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 16th January. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

