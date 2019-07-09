As last night's episode came to a close, it was revealed that the islanders would have to choose whether Amy and Curtis or Lucie and George return to the real world.

"If Amy left the villa after the surprise dumping happened (because she left the day after) then she was still in the villa to do so," Daniel White tweeted. "That means, technically, Amy and Curtis stay and Lucie and George go."

He wasn't the only one to spot this accidental spoiler. Dozens of viewers also smugly tweeted that they had clocked it.

More like this

That said, Love Island devotees rarely need much persuasion to tune in on a Tuesday night, and the lack of information on Amy's exit will likely ensure most of us watch anyway...

Advertisement

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2