The Brighton fishmonger randomly asked his fellow islanders what they thought of Mark’s appearance during Monday night's episode (25th July).

Mark Wright has responded to Luca Bish’s dig on the latest episode of Love Island where he claimed the former TOWIE star is "not all that".

Talking to fellow contestant Adam Collard in the villa, he said: "Oi Adam, would you say Mark Wright's really good-looking?"

Adam admitted he thought the presenter was "pretty good-looking", but Luca was quick to disagree and said he was "not all that" and is "punching big time" with his partner Michelle Keegan.

It comes after Luca previously claimed that his "dream woman" would be "Maura Higgins, Michelle Keegan and Gemma Collins merged into one".

Mark shared a photo of himself looking baffled in bed by Luca's dig, writing on Twitter: "8:30am in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #Luca."

Luca’s remarks about Mark also caused a stir in the villa, as Paige Thorne went on to say Luca was punching with his partner Gemma Owen, leading Luca to tell Paige she was punching with Adam.

Gemma replied "No I f***ing am not", before adding: "You should be proud to say you are punching as Gemma is unreal."

As the row began to escalate, Paige stormed off, telling Luca she’s "bored of this" and labelling him "naïve".

Walking over to Gemma, the Welsh paramedic told her: "I'm fully arguing with your boyfriend right now. He reckons he's not punching with you."

Love Island fans on social media were quick to agree with Gemma, with one writing: "Ain’t no way THIS guy has just said Gemma's punching f**k off Luca."

Another said: "NO WAY does Luca think he isn’t punching."

