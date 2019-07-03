This year's Casa Amor has irrevocably shaken two of the series' strongest couples, with Michael pairing up with Joanna, leaving his former partner Amber on her own, and Curtis attempting to do the same with Jourdan.

In the preview clip, Amy breaks down in the Beach Hut, telling the camera: "I thought I'd met my first love and the one, and it turns out I haven't – I'm someone's back-up plan yet again."

Curtis can be seen fronting up to her, explaining how he had told Jourdan that he would re-couple with her, only to be shot down.

Elsewhere, a fight erupts between Michael and Amber, who is backed up by her friend Anna. Michael takes umbrage at being labelled fake and it all descends into a slanging match with a slew of expletives. So, pretty much as we expected...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2