Love Island delayed as England face Italy in Euro 2020 final

ITV has confirmed Sunday’s episode of Love Island will be pushed back to the later start time of 10pm on ITV2 to avoid clashing with the Euro 2020 final, England v Italy.

Advertisement

The reality dating show was also pushed to a later start time earlier this week, when Love Island was rescheduled due to the England v Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final.

However, the Wednesday night game went into extra time, meaning that the two shows still ended up clashing.

When you're all watching the footie go into extra time so no one likes our memes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4E8QNi8ZE7 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2021

Love Island recently hit headlines following a breach of security, when an intruder had to be removed from the Love Island villa.

Luckily the trespasser didn’t come into contact with any islanders, which would have compromised the show’s “sanitised sex bubble”.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

ITV’s statement read: “Last night a security breach was identified, and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect. The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

“As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.” In the most recent episodes, new islanders Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court have caused a stir among their fellow contestants, while their arrival has coincided with several breakups among the couples.

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are usually on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays, when it’s a catch-up episode. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.